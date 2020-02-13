Rosenblatt Securities Maintains Their Sell Rating on CME Group (CME)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Sell rating on CME Group (CME) yesterday and set a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $207.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CME Group is a Hold with an average price target of $214.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CME Group’s market cap is currently $74.41B and has a P/E ratio of 35.13. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CME in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CME Group, Inc. operates as a security and commodity exchange company. It provides the risk management and investment needs of customers around the globe. The company offers a wide range of products across various asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate.