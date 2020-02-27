Rosenblatt Securities Maintains Their Hold Rating on Square (SQ)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Hold rating on Square (SQ) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $81.60 average price target, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Wolfe Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.25 and a one-year low of $54.41. Currently, Square has an average volume of 6.53M.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes.