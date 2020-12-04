Rosenblatt Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Walt Disney (DIS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating on Walt Disney (DIS) today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $153.65.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 73.8% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

Walt Disney has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.18, which is a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney’s market cap is currently $269.9B and has a P/E ratio of -94.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -20.37.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DIS in relation to earlier this year.

The Walt Disney Co. is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations. The Parks, Experiences and Products segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; the Disneyland Resort in California; Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii; the Disney Vacation Club; the Disney Cruise Line; and Adventures by Disney. The Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays. This segment distributes films primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Touchstone banners. The DTCI segment licenses the company’s trade names, characters and visual and literary properties to various manufacturers, game developers, publishers and retailers throughout the world. It also develops and publishes games, primarily for mobile platforms, and books, magazines and comic books. This segment also distributes branded merchandise directly through retail, online and wholesale businesses. The Walt Disney was founded by Walter Elias Disney on October 16, 1923 and is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

