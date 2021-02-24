Rosenblatt Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on nVent Electric (NVT)

In a report issued on February 19, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric (NVT), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.39, close to its 52-week high of $27.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 70.7% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on nVent Electric is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.60, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

nVent Electric’s market cap is currently $4.55B and has a P/E ratio of -85.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.14.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. The Thermal Management segment includes electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. The Electrical & Fastening Solution segment consists of fastening solutions that connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems and civil structures. The company was founded on May 30, 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.