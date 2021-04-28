Rosenblatt Securities Maintains a Sell Rating on CME Group (CME)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Sell rating on CME Group (CME) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $204.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 72.9% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

CME Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $209.40.

CME Group’s market cap is currently $73.53B and has a P/E ratio of 34.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -11.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CME in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Sean Tully, the Sr MD Global Hd Financial & OT of CME bought 4,120 shares for a total of $224,004.

CME Group Inc., formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc, is the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, with it offering a wide range of futures and options products for risk management. These include equity indexes, interest rates, agricultural commodities, foreign exchange, energy, and metals. The company also offers clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared over-the-counter derivatives transactions. It also provides a wide range of market data services such as live quotes, delayed quotes, historical data service and market reports.