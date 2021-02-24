Rosenblatt Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZM), with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $388.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Acacia Communications, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $476.28.

Based on Zoom Video Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $777 million and net profit of $199 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167 million and had a net profit of $2.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZM in relation to earlier this year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations. It focuses on customer and employee happiness, a video-first cloud architecture, recognized market leadership, viral demand, an efficient go-to-market strategy, and robust customer support. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

