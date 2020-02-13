Rosenblatt Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Qualys (QLYS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim maintained a Hold rating on Qualys (QLYS) today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 73.2% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Pegasystems, and Mimecast.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualys with a $95.60 average price target, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.99 and a one-year low of $72.76. Currently, Qualys has an average volume of 270.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QLYS in relation to earlier this year.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.