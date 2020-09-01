Rosenblatt Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Hold with an average price target of $10.13, implying a 53.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.34 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, NeoPhotonics has an average volume of 1.14M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.