Rosenblatt Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Discovery (DISCA)

In a report released yesterday, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Discovery (DISCA), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.30.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 55.0% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discovery is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.33.

Discovery’s market cap is currently $15.92B and has a P/E ratio of 11.83. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations.