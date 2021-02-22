Rosenblatt Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Discovery (DISCA)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Hold rating on Discovery (DISCA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.25.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 72.4% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discovery with a $36.07 average price target.

Based on Discovery’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.56 billion and net profit of $300 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.68 billion and had a net profit of $262 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science. The International Networks segment consists of international television networks and websites. The Education and Other segment offers curriculum-based product and service offerings. The Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations segment represents unallocated corporate amounts. The company was founded by John S. Hendricks in September 1982 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.