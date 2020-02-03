Rosenblatt Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Hold rating on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) on January 31 and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.3% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $127.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions’ market cap is currently $13.66B and has a P/E ratio of 30.51. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Robert Kalenka, the Corp. VP of BR sold 13,784 shares for a total of $1,633,955.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions; and Global Technology and Operations.