Rosenblatt Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Tradeweb Markets (TW)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Hill from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Tradeweb Markets (TW), with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.48, close to its 52-week high of $55.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.7% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tradeweb Markets with a $52.50 average price target, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Based on Tradeweb Markets’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $198 million and net profit of $41.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $179 million and had a net profit of $29.31 million.

Tradeweb Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of electronic marketplaces for the trading of products across the rates, credit, money markets, and equities asset classes. It also provides related pre-trade pricing and post-trade processing services. Its network is comprised of clients across the institutional, wholesale, and retail client sectors, including global asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, central banks, banks and dealers, proprietary trading firms and retail brokerage and financial advisory firms, as well as regional dealers. The company was founded by Lee Olesky in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.