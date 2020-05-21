Rosenblatt Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

In a report released yesterday, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Manhattan Associates (MANH), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 60.3% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manhattan Associates is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.00.

Manhattan Associates’ market cap is currently $4.67B and has a P/E ratio of 55.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 74.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MANH in relation to earlier this year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.