Rosenblatt Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Ambarella (AMBA)

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ambarella (AMBA), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $113.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 72.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ambarella is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $112.67.

Ambarella’s market cap is currently $4.26B and has a P/E ratio of -66.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMBA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Christopher Day, the VP Marketing of AMBA sold 3,787 shares for a total of $342,127.

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression and image processing solutions. Its products include wearable cameras, flying cameras, and automotive video processing solutions. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.