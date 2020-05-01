Rosenblatt Securities Keeps Their Hold Rating on Twitter (TWTR)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Twitter with a $32.00 average price target, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Twitter’s market cap is currently $22.5B and has a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 127 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. It’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse, and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on TWTR: