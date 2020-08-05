Rosenblatt Securities Keeps Their Hold Rating on Discovery (DISCA)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Hold rating on Discovery (DISCA) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.01.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 59.5% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discovery is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.57.

Based on Discovery’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.68 billion and net profit of $377 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.71 billion and had a net profit of $384 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DISCA in relation to earlier this year.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science. The International Networks segment consists of international television networks and websites. The Education and Other segment offers curriculum-based product and service offerings. The Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations segment represents unallocated corporate amounts. The company was founded by John S. Hendricks in September 1982 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.