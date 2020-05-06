Rosenblatt Securities Keeps Their Hold Rating on AO Smith (AOS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Hold rating on AO Smith (AOS) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

AO Smith has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.40, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

AO Smith’s market cap is currently $6.83B and has a P/E ratio of 18.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.69.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial water heating equipment and air purification products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.