Rosenblatt Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Qualys (QLYS)

In a report released yesterday, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Qualys (QLYS). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $117.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 65.8% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualys with a $106.80 average price target, which is a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $113.02 and a one-year low of $63.37. Currently, Qualys has an average volume of 553.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.