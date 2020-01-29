Rosenblatt Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Pentair (PNR)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham reiterated a Buy rating on Pentair (PNR) on January 24. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.1% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, AO Smith, and Ametek.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pentair with a $48.56 average price target, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $54.00 price target.

Based on Pentair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $97.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $92.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, David Wi Jones, a Director at PNR sold 6,116 shares for a total of $263,600.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it.