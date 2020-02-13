Rosenblatt Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Pegasystems (PEGA)

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Pegasystems (PEGA), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.79, close to its 52-week high of $92.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 73.2% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Mimecast, and Zscaler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pegasystems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.33, a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Based on Pegasystems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $30.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $16.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 128 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PEGA in relation to earlier this year.

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.