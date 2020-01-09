Rosenblatt Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Micron (MU)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Micron (MU) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.52, close to its 52-week high of $58.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

Micron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.27, an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.40 and a one-year low of $32.14. Currently, Micron has an average volume of 18.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MU in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Joel Poppen, the SVP, Legal Affairs, General of MU sold 20,000 shares for a total of $1,139,200.

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU).

