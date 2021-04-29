Rosenblatt Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

In a report released today, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.07, close to its 52-week high of $121.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 76.3% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercontinental Exchange with a $136.20 average price target.

Intercontinental Exchange’s market cap is currently $67B and has a P/E ratio of 32.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.20.

Founded in 2000, Georgia-based Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplaces. It operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.