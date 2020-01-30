Rosenblatt Securities Keeps a Hold Rating on SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Hold rating on SEI Investments Company (SEIC) today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.7% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Marketaxess Holdings, and Cboe Global Markets.

SEI Investments Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.33.

Based on SEI Investments Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $132 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $116 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers and Investments in New Businesses.