Rosenblatt Securities Keeps a Hold Rating on Pinterest (PINS)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinterest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.21, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $36.84 and a one-year low of $10.11. Currently, Pinterest has an average volume of 14.37M.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

