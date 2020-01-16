Rosenblatt Securities Keeps a Hold Rating on Netflix (NFLX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Hold rating on Netflix (NFLX) yesterday and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $339.07.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 66.7% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $371.24 average price target, representing a 9.6% upside. In a report issued on January 2, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Netflix’s market cap is currently $148.6B and has a P/E ratio of 108.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.66.

