Rosenblatt Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Zscaler (ZS)

In a report issued on June 9, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Zscaler (ZS), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.87, close to its 52-week high of $129.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 73.5% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

Zscaler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.19, which is a -9.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $129.30 and a one-year low of $35.00. Currently, Zscaler has an average volume of 3.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZS in relation to earlier this year.

Zscaler, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It operates through the United States and Rest of the World geographical segments. It offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K. Kailash in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

