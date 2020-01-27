Rosenblatt Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Xilinx (XLNX)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xilinx (XLNX), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 63.3% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xilinx with a $116.14 average price target.

Based on Xilinx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $227 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $239 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XLNX in relation to earlier this year.

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

