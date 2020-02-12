Rosenblatt Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Hill from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Virtu Financial (VIRT), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Virtu Financial with a $17.30 average price target.

Based on Virtu Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $79.48 million.

Virtu Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services, and Corporate. The Market Making segment involves in the buy and sell of securities and other financial instruments.