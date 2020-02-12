Rosenblatt Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

Brian Anderson- February 12, 2020, 7:06 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Hill from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Virtu Financial (VIRT), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Virtu Financial with a $17.30 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Virtu Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $79.48 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Virtu Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services, and Corporate. The Market Making segment involves in the buy and sell of securities and other financial instruments.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts