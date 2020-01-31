Rosenblatt Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

In a report released yesterday, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Manhattan Associates (MANH), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.82, close to its 52-week high of $89.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 74.5% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Pegasystems, Mimecast, and Alteryx.

Manhattan Associates has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00.

The company has a one-year high of $89.53 and a one-year low of $47.91. Currently, Manhattan Associates has an average volume of 370.2K.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.