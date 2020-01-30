Rosenblatt Securities Initiates a Hold Rating on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan initiated coverage with a Hold rating on ViacomCBS (VIAC) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.69, close to its 52-week low of $34.61.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 31.3% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, MSG Networks, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViacomCBS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00, which is a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, MoffettNathanson also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.71 and a one-year low of $34.61. Currently, ViacomCBS has an average volume of 6.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VIAC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Gary Countryman, a Director at VIAC sold 5,093 shares for a total of $198,065.

ViacomCBS, Inc. operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media.