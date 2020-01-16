Rosenblatt Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on Pentair (PNR)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Pentair (PNR) today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.61, close to its 52-week high of $47.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 64.4% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, AO Smith, and Ametek.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pentair is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.64, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $54.00 price target.

Pentair’s market cap is currently $7.71B and has a P/E ratio of 22.37. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, David Wi Jones, a Director at PNR sold 6,116 shares for a total of $263,600.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it.