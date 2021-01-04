Rosenblatt Securities Believes Roku (ROKU) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Roku (ROKU). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $332.02, close to its 52-week high of $363.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.6% and a 87.0% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roku with a $275.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Roku’s market cap is currently $42.14B and has a P/E ratio of -395.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 39.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROKU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs. Its product categories include advertising, Roku TVs and Streaming Players. The company was founded by Anthony J. Wood in October 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More on ROKU: