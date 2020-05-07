Rosenblatt Securities Believes RingCentral (RNG) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral (RNG), with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $245.04, close to its 52-week high of $256.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 67.7% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RingCentral is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $255.32, a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $258.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $256.61 and a one-year low of $110.34. Currently, RingCentral has an average volume of 1.64M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 133 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RNG in relation to earlier this year.

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firms solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

