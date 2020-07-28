Rosenblatt Securities Believes Qualys (QLYS) Won’t Stop Here

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim maintained a Buy rating on Qualys (QLYS) on June 9 and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.50, close to its 52-week high of $119.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 73.5% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualys is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.20, implying a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $119.20 and a one-year low of $63.37. Currently, Qualys has an average volume of 575.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QLYS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Sandra Bergeron, a Director at QLYS sold 49,743 shares for a total of $5,570,759.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.