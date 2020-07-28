Rosenblatt Securities Believes Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on June 9, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks (PANW), with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $247.66, close to its 52-week high of $255.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 73.5% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Pegasystems.

Palo Alto Networks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $263.64, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $255.84 and a one-year low of $125.47. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has an average volume of 1.48M.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 01, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

