Rosenblatt Securities Believes MKS Instruments (MKSI) Still Has Room to Grow

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on MKS Instruments (MKSI) today and set a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.92, close to its 52-week high of $122.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 60.4% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MKS Instruments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $127.43.

Based on MKS Instruments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $536 million and net profit of $69.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $464 million and had a net profit of $12.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MKSI in relation to earlier this year.

MKS Instruments, Inc. engages in the provision of instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes. It operates through the Vacuum and Analysis; and Light and Motion segments. The Vacuum and Analysis segment comprises pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, RF & DC power, reactive gas generation, and vacuum technology components. The Light and Motion segment includes lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control, and optics instruments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.