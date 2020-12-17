Rosenblatt Securities Believes Liveperson (LPSN) Still Has Room to Grow

Liveperson (LPSN) received a Buy rating and a $73.00 price target from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.81, close to its 52-week high of $63.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 76.9% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Liveperson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.43.

The company has a one-year high of $63.90 and a one-year low of $14.08. Currently, Liveperson has an average volume of 785.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPSN in relation to earlier this year.

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

