Rosenblatt Securities Believes Dynatrace (DT) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Dynatrace (DT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.27, close to its 52-week high of $56.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 67.2% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sumo Logic, Snowflake, and Alteryx.

Dynatrace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.25, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Dynatrace’s market cap is currently $15.34B and has a P/E ratio of 142.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -39.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DT in relation to earlier this year.

Dynatrace, Inc. offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.