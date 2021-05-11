Rosenblatt Securities Believes Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) to Buy, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.22, close to its 52-week high of $111.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.4% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

Cboe Global Markets has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.75, a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

The company has a one-year high of $111.57 and a one-year low of $77.63. Currently, Cboe Global Markets has an average volume of 633K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CBOE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options. The U.S. Equities segment covers listed cash equities and ETP transaction services that occur on BZX, BYX, EDGX, and EDGA. The Futures comprises the the business of futures exchange, CFE, which includes offering for trading futures on the VIX Index and bitcoin and other futures products. The European Equities segment relates to the pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the RIE, operated by Cboe Europe Equities. The Global FX segment represents the institutional FX trading services that occur on the Cboe FX platform. The company was founded on 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

