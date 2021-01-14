RosCan Gold (RCGCF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

Catie Powers- January 14, 2021, 11:56 AM EDT

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker maintained a Buy rating on RosCan Gold (RCGCF) on January 11 and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Walker covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osino Resources, Osisko Mining, and Roxgold.

RosCan Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.47.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.50 and a one-year low of $0.09. Currently, RosCan Gold has an average volume of 107.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roscan Gold Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties. The company explores properties in Africa region. The company continues to evaluate potential resource opportunities.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts