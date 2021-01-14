RosCan Gold (RCGCF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker maintained a Buy rating on RosCan Gold (RCGCF) on January 11 and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Walker covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osino Resources, Osisko Mining, and Roxgold.

RosCan Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.47.

The company has a one-year high of $0.50 and a one-year low of $0.09. Currently, RosCan Gold has an average volume of 107.9K.

Roscan Gold Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties. The company explores properties in Africa region. The company continues to evaluate potential resource opportunities.