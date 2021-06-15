Roper Technologies (ROP): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Buy rating on Roper Technologies (ROP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $464.28, close to its 52-week high of $466.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 75.4% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Trimble Navigation.

Roper Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $475.71.

The company has a one-year high of $466.62 and a one-year low of $362.90. Currently, Roper Technologies has an average volume of 439.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROP in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 1981 and based in Florida, Roper Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company, which designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software & Systems, Measurement & Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.