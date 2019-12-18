Roper Technologies (ROP) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Roper Technologies (ROP) today and set a price target of $395.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $349.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Roper Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $398.50.

The company has a one-year high of $385.51 and a one-year low of $245.59. Currently, Roper Technologies has an average volume of 551.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROP in relation to earlier this year.

Roper Technologies, Inc. is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Scientific Imaging, RF Technology, Industrial Technology, and Energy Systems and Controls.