Romeo Power (RMO) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Williams Financial

Romeo Power (RMO) received a Hold rating and a $6.70 price target from Williams Financial analyst Williams Financial yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.33, close to its 52-week low of $8.30.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Romeo Power with a $10.57 average price target.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which does not have any business operations. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.