Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at Credit Suisse

Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF) received a Sell rating and a £2.45 price target from Credit Suisse analyst Olivier Brochet today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.36, close to its 52-week low of $2.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Brochet is ranked #6197 out of 6518 analysts.

Rolls-Royce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.05, a 55.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a £1.55 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.00 and a one-year low of $2.90. Currently, Rolls-Royce Holdings has an average volume of 46.2K.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense, ITP Aero, and Corporate. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment includes engines, power systems and nuclear systems for civil power generation. The Defense segment consists of military aero engines, naval engines, submarines and aftermarket services. The ITP Aero segment provides aeronautical engines and gas turbines. The company was founded in March 1906 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.