Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF) Receives a Sell from J.P. Morgan

In a report issued on January 4, David Perry from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF), with a price target of £0.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.51, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

Perry has an average return of 12.2% when recommending Rolls-Royce Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #6992 out of 7196 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings with a $1.40 average price target.

Rolls-Royce Holdings’ market cap is currently $12.58B and has a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RYCEF in relation to earlier this year.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense, ITP Aero, and Corporate. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment includes engines, power systems and nuclear systems for civil power generation. The Defense segment consists of military aero engines, naval engines, submarines and aftermarket services. The ITP Aero segment provides aeronautical engines and gas turbines. The company was founded in March 1906 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.