Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Daniele Ridolfi maintained a Hold rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF) on February 21 and set a price target of p790.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.40, close to its 52-week low of $8.19.

Rolls-Royce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.24.

The company has a one-year high of $13.26 and a one-year low of $8.19. Currently, Rolls-Royce Holdings has an average volume of 16.83K.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense, ITP Aero, and Corporate. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.