Rollins (ROL) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari assigned a Hold rating to Rollins (ROL) on July 29 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.78, close to its 52-week high of $55.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Mazari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 64.4% success rate. Mazari covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Republic Services, and Waste Connections.

Rollins has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $43.00, a -21.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Rollins’ market cap is currently $17.95B and has a P/E ratio of 85.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -138.10.

Rollins, Inc. engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe. Its subsidiaries include Orkin, LLC, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Rollins Australia, Rollins Wildlife Services, and Rollins UK. The company was founded by John W. Rollins and O. Wayne Rollins Sr. in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.