Roku (ROKU) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating on Roku (ROKU) today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 69.5% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roku with a $162.50 average price target, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $176.55 and a one-year low of $50.81. Currently, Roku has an average volume of 13.96M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROKU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

