Roku (ROKU) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Roku (ROKU) on March 2 and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roku with a $150.56 average price target, implying a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Roku’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.78 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More on ROKU: