Roku (ROKU) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Ruplu Bhattacharya from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Roku (ROKU), with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $329.79.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roku is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $464.11, which is a 63.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $475.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $486.72 and a one-year low of $100.19. Currently, Roku has an average volume of 4.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ROKU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2002 and based in California, Roku, Inc. is a television streaming platform. It operates through two business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs.

